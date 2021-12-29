Momna declares best athlete as Peace College wins Inter-College Games trophy

Momna of Girls College Peace Group of School was declared as the best athlete and the college was awarded overall trophy of District Charsadda Inter-College Games, which were held on Wednesday at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Momna of Girls College Peace Group of school was declared as the best athlete and the college was awarded overall trophy of District Charsadda Inter-College Games, which were held on Wednesday at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Saadat Hassan was the chief guest who gave away cash prizes and trophies to the position holders. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, International athlete Inam Ullah Khan, Principal Peace School and Group of Colleges Shams-ul-Munir, Principal Girls College Parang Miss Nighat, College Girls Dargai Miss Rabia, Principal Tangai College Miss Sajida, Principal New Principal Roheena, Girls College Dargai Miss Suria and Games incharge Miss Nousheen, players and officials were also present.

Momna Khan of Peace Girls College won gold medal in 100m, 400m and silver medal in 200m and was declared best athlete of the Year-2021. Zebunisa of Peace College claimed the gold medal in 200m, Momna of the same took the silver medal and Eshal of Peace College took the bronze medal.

In the 400m Momna claimed the gold medal, followed by Zebunisa and Eshal. In the shot put Hina of Girls College Tangi took gold medal, followed by Uzma of Dargai Girls College took silver medal and Shehla of Girls College Charsadda got bronze medal.

In the Discus throw Uzma of Dargai Girls College took the gold medal, followed by Aneela of Tangi College and Saima of Tangi College took the bronze medal. In Javelin throw Saima of Girls College Tangi took the gold medal, followed by Uzama of Girls College Dargai and Shehlah and Shaheen took the bronze medal.

In the 4X100m relay Peace College team comprising Momna, Zebunisa, Eshal and Javeria took took first position, followed by Girls College Tangi team including Haseena, Hina, Aneela and Shaheen and Girls College Tajo Bibi Charsadda won third position with the team including Saima, Shehlah, Anum and Lubna.

In other Games, the Peace Group of School and College defeated Peace A team in the badminton final by 3-1, in Table Tennis event the Peace Group of School and College defeated Girls College Tajo Bibi, Charsadda, in Tug of War the Peace College won first position, followed by Girls College Dargai and in Volleyball Girls College Parang took first position, followed by Peace College team.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes of Rs 6,000 for the first position holders, Rs 4,000 for the runners-up and Rs 3,000 for the third position holders. In the Individual events including Athletic, the gold medal winner was given Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 for silver medal and Rs 1,000 for the bronze medals.