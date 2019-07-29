UrduPoint.com
Momota, Yamaguchi Raise Olympic Hopes With Japanese Sweep

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 01:43 PM

Momota, Yamaguchi raise Olympic hopes with Japanese sweep

World number one Kento Momota said he was lifted by the crowd and can't wait to return for the Tokyo Olympics after he sealed a home singles sweep at the Japan Open

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :World number one Kento Momota said he was lifted by the crowd and can't wait to return for the Tokyo Olympics after he sealed a home singles sweep at the Japan Open.

Momota and Akane Yamaguchi gave Japan their first ever sweep of the men's and women's singles titles on Sunday, raising Japanese hopes a year out from the 2020 Games.

Momota, last year's champion, has now won 10 matches in a row at the venue that will host the Olympic badminton tournament.

