Momota, Yamaguchi raise Olympic hopes with Japanese sweep

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :World number one Kento Momota said he was lifted by the crowd and can't wait to return for the Tokyo Olympics after he sealed a home singles sweep at the Japan Open.

Momota and Akane Yamaguchi gave Japan their first ever sweep of the men's and women's singles titles on Sunday, raising Japanese hopes a year out from the 2020 Games.

Momota, last year's champion, has now won 10 matches in a row at the venue that will host the Olympic badminton tournament.