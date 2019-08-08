Paris, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Monaco open the new Ligue 1 season on Friday looking to re-establish themselves as a force in France, while opponents Lyon try to maintain their status despite the loss of star player Nabil Fekir.

With Paris Saint-Germain strengthening their squad and Neymar staying put for now, there is little doubt about the destination of the title before a ball has even been kicked, but 2017 champions Monaco are among a small group of clubs hoping to cling onto the reigning champions' coattails.

They are trying to bounce back from a dreadful last campaign that saw them avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth, but they are waiting on Radamel Falcao's decision on whether he wants to stay in the principality.