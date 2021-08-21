UrduPoint.com

Monaco Continue Poor Start To French Season

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 11:06 PM

Monaco continue poor start to French season

Monaco's slow start to the Ligue 1 season continued on Saturday as the principality side went down 2-0 at home to Lens as both sides finished with 10 men

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Monaco's slow start to the Ligue 1 season continued on Saturday as the principality side went down 2-0 at home to Lens as both sides finished with 10 men.

Niko Kovac's Monaco came into this campaign with high hopes after finishing third last season, but second-half goals by Cameroonian forward Ignatius Ganago and substitute Simon Banza gave Lens the victory at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco, who had Russian international Aleksandr Golovin sent off late on, have picked up just one point from their opening three Ligue 1 matches and lie eight points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Much now rests on the second leg of Monaco's Champions League play-off tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, with Kovac's side heading to Ukraine on Wednesday trailing 1-0 after the first leg.

Ganago gave Lens the lead six minutes into the second half in the principality, easily getting away from Strahinja Pavlovic to break into the box and score.

The away side then lost midfielder Cheick Doucoure, sent off for a challenge on Krepin Diatta just after the hour but Monaco could not make their one-man advantage count.

Instead, Golovin was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Banza late on, and Lens sealed the win in added time as Przemyslaw Frankoswki squared for Banza to finish.

Reigning champions Lille, who have themselves taken just one point from a possible six, go to Saint-Etienne later.

On Friday, PSG made it three wins out of three as Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria both netted in a 4-2 win at Brest.

Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gana Gueye were also on target for a PSG side still missing both Lionel Messi and Neymar, neither of whom is yet fit to play.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Brest Saint-Etienne Lille Monaco Donetsk Lead From PSG

Recent Stories

Bavarian Leader Urges German Conservatives to Camp ..

Bavarian Leader Urges German Conservatives to Campaign More Actively

6 minutes ago
 Barty powers into WTA Cincinnati final by beating ..

Barty powers into WTA Cincinnati final by beating Kerber

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested for posting derogatory remarks agains ..

Man arrested for posting derogatory remarks against companion of Holy Prophet (P ..

10 minutes ago
 Rugby Championship result: Argentina 10 South Afri ..

Rugby Championship result: Argentina 10 South Africa 29

10 minutes ago
 'Impossible' to evacuate all allied Afghans by Aug ..

'Impossible' to evacuate all allied Afghans by August 31

11 minutes ago
 Belgian FM calls Qureshi; thanks Pakistan for supp ..

Belgian FM calls Qureshi; thanks Pakistan for supporting evacuation efforts

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.