UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Money Is Everything In IPL,' Says Dale Steyn

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:51 PM

'Money is everything in IPL,' says Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn said that Cricket is forgotten when a player goes to Indian Premier League (IPL) because there are big squads, big names and so much money and in all these conditions.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said that playing PSL is slightly more rewarding as a player.

Dale Steyn said that Cricket is forgotten when a player goes to Indian Premier League (IPL) because there are big squads, big Names and so much money and in all these conditions.

“Cricket, somewhere down the line, is left far behind,” said Dale in an interview to a local news network on Tuesday.

Dale Styen is a former South African pacer and currently is playing for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing HBL PSL 6.

“I think playing for PSL is a bit more rewarding as a cricketer,” he said.

He further says: “ You know cricket is just forgotten and is left far behind when money talks dominate it,”. The player states that it was the reason he didn’t play the last season.

While contending over importance of cricket, Dale Styen is of the view that playing PSL or Sri Premier League leads a player to cricket and makes him realize its importance.

He shared his experience of playing in Pakistan, pointing out that many people came to him to ask about playing cricket and that where did he play and how my experience of playing cricket was.

“It was all about cricket. Everyone asks you about cricket, so the cricket is the centre of everything,” he explains.

But when a cricketer plays league like IPL his entire focus is shifted from cricket to money.

“The entire discussion revolves around money and not the cricket,” he stated, adding that everyone asked every player that how much money he made while playing for IPL.

The player said that he was honest and his emphasis was only on playing cricket.

“Honestly, I ask for cricketing and not money. Cricketing demands good vibes and good vibes should be brought to cricketing. That’s all. Because I feel it more worthy,” said Dale.

Talking about Quetta Gladiators and its performance during the ongoing PSL 6, the cricketer said that he was hopeful that they would make come back in the remaining matches.

He also paid tribute to Chris Gayle is unique. He is just T20 King.

However, he said, the players who had come in his place they are also good cricketers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Indian Premier League Pakistan Super League South Africa Money All From Premier League Habib Bank Limited Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 114.37 million

26 minutes ago

National Assembly offers Fateha for ANP leader

3 minutes ago

Forest deptt to start plantation on CPEC route in ..

3 minutes ago

ECOSOC Chief Munir Akram calls for boosting infras ..

3 minutes ago

Dozens of refugees released after years detained b ..

3 minutes ago

TECNO brings an addition to the Camon series with ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.