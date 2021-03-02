'Money is everything in IPL,' says Dale Steyn

(@fidahassanain)

Dale Steyn said that Cricket is forgotten when a player goes to Indian Premier League (IPL) because there are big squads, big names and so much money and in all these conditions.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said that playing PSL is slightly more rewarding as a player.

“Cricket, somewhere down the line, is left far behind,” said Dale in an interview to a local news network on Tuesday.

Dale Styen is a former South African pacer and currently is playing for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing HBL PSL 6.

“I think playing for PSL is a bit more rewarding as a cricketer,” he said.

He further says: “ You know cricket is just forgotten and is left far behind when money talks dominate it,”. The player states that it was the reason he didn’t play the last season.

While contending over importance of cricket, Dale Styen is of the view that playing PSL or Sri Premier League leads a player to cricket and makes him realize its importance.

He shared his experience of playing in Pakistan, pointing out that many people came to him to ask about playing cricket and that where did he play and how my experience of playing cricket was.

“It was all about cricket. Everyone asks you about cricket, so the cricket is the centre of everything,” he explains.

But when a cricketer plays league like IPL his entire focus is shifted from cricket to money.

“The entire discussion revolves around money and not the cricket,” he stated, adding that everyone asked every player that how much money he made while playing for IPL.

The player said that he was honest and his emphasis was only on playing cricket.

“Honestly, I ask for cricketing and not money. Cricketing demands good vibes and good vibes should be brought to cricketing. That’s all. Because I feel it more worthy,” said Dale.

Talking about Quetta Gladiators and its performance during the ongoing PSL 6, the cricketer said that he was hopeful that they would make come back in the remaining matches.

He also paid tribute to Chris Gayle is unique. He is just T20 King.

However, he said, the players who had come in his place they are also good cricketers.