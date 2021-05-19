Mongolia to provide financial support to Olympic athletes

The Mongolian government has decided to provide one-time financial assistance of 10 million Mongolian Tugriks (about 3,508 U.S. dollars) to each athlete who qualified for the Olympic Games, the government's press office said Wednesday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) --:The Mongolian government has decided to provide one-time financial assistance of 10 million Mongolian Tugriks (about 3,508 U.S. Dollars) to each athlete who qualified for the Olympic Games, the government's press office said Wednesday.

So far, 30 Mongolian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan this year, the press office said in a statement.

The athletes are expected to compete in 12 sports