Mongolia To Provide Financial Support To Olympic Athletes

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:44 PM

The Mongolian government has decided to provide one-time financial assistance of 10 million Mongolian Tugriks (about 3,508 U.S. dollars) to each athlete who qualified for the Olympic Games, the government's press office said Wednesday

So far, 30 Mongolian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan this year, the press office said in a statement.

The athletes are expected to compete in 12 sports

More Stories From Sports

