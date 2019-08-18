UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign Launched At PSB

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign launched at PSB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Akbar Hussain Durrani on Sunday launched the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

The initiative was part of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign, said a press release issued here.

Arif Ibrahim, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Agha Amjadullah, Deputy Director General (Facilities), Ministry of IPC, Sports board Officials and International and National Record Holder players were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Akbar Hussain Durrani said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the directives of IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza 1000 plants would be planted at PSB coaching centers of Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

The purpose of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign was to raise awareness for planting trees and what affect it had on climate change, he said.

He said the presence of trees was very important to keep the environment pleasant therefore an effective awareness campaign had been launched to highlight the importance of forests and plantations to make Pakistan clean and green.

Arif Ibrahim also encouraged the players to participate in the campaign.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta Sports Fahmida Mirza Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

2 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

3 hours ago

TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Hum ..

3 hours ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

3 hours ago

Indian president inaugurates Bunker Museum in Mumb ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.