Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign launched at PSB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Akbar Hussain Durrani on Sunday launched the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

The initiative was part of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign, said a press release issued here.

Arif Ibrahim, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Agha Amjadullah, Deputy Director General (Facilities), Ministry of IPC, Sports board Officials and International and National Record Holder players were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Akbar Hussain Durrani said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the directives of IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza 1000 plants would be planted at PSB coaching centers of Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

The purpose of the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign was to raise awareness for planting trees and what affect it had on climate change, he said.

He said the presence of trees was very important to keep the environment pleasant therefore an effective awareness campaign had been launched to highlight the importance of forests and plantations to make Pakistan clean and green.

Arif Ibrahim also encouraged the players to participate in the campaign.