Montgomery Gymkhana wins opening match of Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Montgomery Gymkhana beat Taj sports in the opening match of the All Karachi Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament played at the TMC Cricket Ground.

According to details, Taj Sports were all-out for 184 runs in the 37th over.

Amir Afridi scored 89 runs. Sameer Nasir took 2 wickets.

In reply, Montgomery Gymkhana reached the target easily for the loss of 4 wickets. Wahaj Riaz played aggressively and scored 68 runs. Amir Afridi grabbed 2 wickets. Wahaj Riaz was adjusted Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Earlier, former Test Cricketer Moin Khan inaugurated the tournament.

On the occasion, he said that Karachi was a hub of cricket. He also congratulated Prof. Ejaz Faruqi for organizing the tournament.

Former President Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA) Prof. Ejaz Faruqi was of the view that the club cricket in Karachi would be promoted by organising such tournaments. Moin and his academy were doing a great job in this regard, he added.

Chairman Tournament Committee Tousif Siddiqui, former Test stars Tauseef Ahmed, Asif Mujtaba, Jalaluddin, Azeem Hafeez and Rashid Khan as well ex-internationals Ghulam Ali, Mahmood Hamid, Athar Laiq, former Test umpire Mahboob Shah, Zafar Ahmed, Muhammad Masroor, Muhammad Akram, Jawaid Ahmed Khan, Azam Khan, Liaquat Ali, Shahzad Alam, Dr.Arif Hafeez, Arif Waheed, Anwar ul Haq, Munir Qadri, Musarrat Raza, Saeed Jabbar, Shahid Ali, Rashid Ahmed, Zaheer uddin, Muhammad Aslam Kakar, Fariduddin, Shahroz Alvi, Qamber Ali, Shoukat Rajput, Muhammad Raees, Tariq Hafeez, Afzal Qureshi, Muhammad Yamin, Manawar Siddiqui, Muhammad Ashiq, Zeeshan Shah and others attended the event.

Scores in brief: Taj Sports 184 in 36.5 overs (Amir Afridi 89. Mazhar Siddiqui 28, Ajmal Khan 24; Syed Tayyab 3-34. Sameer Nasir 2-29); Montgomery Gymkhana 185-5 in 37.4 overs (Wahaj Riaz 68 not out, Huzaifa Iasan 48. Aryan Ali 21 not out: Amir Afridi 2-39).