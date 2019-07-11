UrduPoint.com
Month-long Basketball Training Camp For Special Children Concluded

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:21 PM

The month-long Basketball training camp for special children organized by the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) concluded at Sports Gymnasium Abbottabad on Thursday where 50 children of under 12 years of age participated

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The month-long Basketball training camp for special children organized by the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) concluded at Sports Gymnasium Abbottabad on Thursday where 50 children of under 12 years of age participated.

According to the details, 50 special and normal children from five institutes of special children education of Abbottabad took part in the training camp to prepare the Basketball team for the 2021 Special Olympics.

In the concluding ceremony Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Faisal Aziz, Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad Ishaq Zakaria and member district council Naeem Lodhi awarded the medal to the special children who participated in the training camp.

Besides the parents of the special children the administration of all five special children education institutions including Rising Star, Kingston school, Light House, FG School, and Saim Institute was also present in the concluding ceremony.

During last one decade the special children have won many gold medals in the national and international games and raised the flag of Pakistan. The training camp for Basketball team was organized by the SOP Young Athlete Program (YAP) for upcoming international sports events.

In the camp besides special children, a ratio of normal children was also included to help special children. The children were trained about the basics of Basketball game. During the next level, the selected children would be trained for a year in an advance training program.

