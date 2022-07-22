Month long Independence Day Sports Festival begins in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Independence Day Sports Championship competitions were going on in Bajaur with the support of District Administration and Sports Association managed by Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North.

In tribal district Bajaur, various sports competitions are going on in the Independence Day Sports Championship organized by Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This Championship is being held from July 18 to August 14.

A total of 126 teams are participating in the Championship, including 64 cricket teams, 24 football teams, 32 volleyball teams and 6 athletics teams.

In the first phase, Tehsil level matches are going on in which the enthusiasm of the players is visible. The aim of the Championship is to promote healthy activities and establish an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood. The people of Bajaur appreciated the organization of this sports Championship and paid tribute to Frontier Corps.