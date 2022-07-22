UrduPoint.com

Month Long Independence Day Sports Festival Begins In Bajaur

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Month long Independence Day Sports Festival begins in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Independence Day Sports Championship competitions were going on in Bajaur with the support of District Administration and Sports Association managed by Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North.

In tribal district Bajaur, various sports competitions are going on in the Independence Day Sports Championship organized by Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This Championship is being held from July 18 to August 14.

A total of 126 teams are participating in the Championship, including 64 cricket teams, 24 football teams, 32 volleyball teams and 6 athletics teams.

In the first phase, Tehsil level matches are going on in which the enthusiasm of the players is visible. The aim of the Championship is to promote healthy activities and establish an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood. The people of Bajaur appreciated the organization of this sports Championship and paid tribute to Frontier Corps.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Independence July August From

Recent Stories

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

1 hour ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.