Month-long Tennis Camp Begins In Peshawar

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:53 AM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):A training camp for the leading tennis players got underway under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association (KPTA) here at the Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Secretary General of Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, PTF Coach Mahmood Khan, Coaches Noman Khan, Shehryar Khan and other personalities were present.

In this regard, a training camp has been started for the players at the grass root level, which includes women players as well. The camp will continue up-till September 14 in which all possible facilities are being provided to the players including balls and other facilities.

He said U-16 champion players are participating in this training camp.

These players have made a name for the country and the nation at national and international level.

Among these players are Hamza Roman, Kashan Omar, Shayan, Aqib Omar, Abdullah, Uzair, Hassam, Kamran and Timur Hamid Israr and Shah Sawar are included senior players will also train with them.

Umar Ayaz Khalil said duration of training is from 7.00 a.m to 11.00 a.m in the morning in which an hour and a half is set aside for physical fitness.

He said, Noman Khan and Shahriar Khan would coach the players while two days a week Aqeel Khan's coach Mahmood Khan will give tips to the players.

He said after the opening of educational institutions, the timing would be changed to 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm, Umar Ayaz said.

