Month-long Tennis training camp concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):The month-long training and coaching camp organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association under the supervision of foreign coach Sana UIlah from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) concluded here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Chairman KP Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Tahir, President DIG Police Muhammad Saleem Marwat, General Secretary Umar Ayaz, International Tennis coach Sana Ullah, local coaches Shaharyar Khan and Noman Khan, players and officials were also present.

During the month-long coaching and training camp jointly organized by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and KP Tennis Association under the supervision of international qualified coach Sanaullah from Sharjah, UAE more than 50 players, including national and international players, participated in it.

It was for the first time that a foreign coach invited for training and coaching jointly by Directorate of Sports and KP Tennis Association to train and coach national and international ranking players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A competition was also held during the camp besides imparting training in morning and evening sessions by the foreign coach to the female and male players. In the overall competition Maryum Khan recorded most victories during the month-long competition while Kashan Umar was the top listed on point table with his most wins.

Maryum Khan recorded victories against Hareem Fatima, Urooj Fatima, Kalsoom, Zainab, Kashmala and Amna as she was remained unbeaten with her excellent and much improved performance.

Urooj remained at no. 2, Kalsoom at No. 3, Hareem Fatima at 4, Zainab, Kashmala and Amna got fifth, sixth and seventh position overall in the female trials competition besides training and coaching during the month.

In the Boys Kashan Umar defated Uzair Khan, Shakirullah beat Nouman by 2-1 in the 10 points games. Kashan Umar also recorded victory against Hamza Roman. Hamza Roman got second position with his excellent performance. Hamza, a national ranking player with most victories at no. 2.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Dr. Tahir and Omar Ayaz appreciated Sanaullah who voluntarily decided to come and coach Khyber Pakhtunkhwa top national ranking players. Muhammad Saleem Marwat said that the camp for women would be held again from September 20 so that women would be provided equal opportunities.

He said that there was a lot of talent in tennis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the KP Tennis Association was trying its best to hone their skills. It should be noted that national and international players including Kashan were present in the training camp. The other players including Umar, Aqib Umar, Saqib Umar, Hamid Israr, Uzair, Hamza Raman, Shahsawar, Barkatullah and Ijaz Ahmed among others participated. Apart from women, Hareem Fatima, Urooj Fatima, Maryam, Kulsoom, Zainab, Kashmala and Amna also participated in the training camp.