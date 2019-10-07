Montpellier call Top 14 salary cap fine 'Stalinist'

French rugby club Montpellier said they were victims of a 'Stalinist system' after they were fined 470,000 euros ($517,000) on Monday for exceeding the Top 14 salary cap

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :French rugby club Montpellier said they were victims of a 'Stalinist system' after they were fined 470,000 Euros ($517,000) on Monday for exceeding the Top 14 salary cap.

The National Rugby League (NRL) said Montpellier exceeded the ceiling set at 11.3 million euros by paying players an additional 428,000 euros during the 2017-18 season when they finished second.

The salaries that attracted suspicion included those of the two South African brothers Bismarck and Jannie du Plessis for that season.

Montpellier said they would appeal.

"I am disappointed," club president Mohed Altrad told AFP.

A year ago the club were cleared by the federation of violating the cap in the 2016-2017 season.

This time the hearing was conducted by a special salary cap arm of the disciplinary committee. It has already imposed suspended fines on Racing92, of 50,000 euros, and Toulon, 40,000 euros, for "failure to communicate documents".

"The word is a little strong, but it's a Stalinist system, there's no longer any contractual freedom, it's the league that sets the players' prices," said the club's lawyer, Antoine Vey.

"Altrad is not in the NRL mould, he has injected money, upset the balance of smaller and less organised clubs," said Vey. "Altrad is being targeted, I think. Other clubs are being targeted too."