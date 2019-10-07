Montpellier fined for salary cap violation

French club Montpellier have been fined 470,000 euros (517,000 dollars) for exceeding the Top 14 salary cap two seasons ago, the National Rugby League said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :French club Montpellier have been fined 470,000 Euros (517,000 Dollars ) for exceeding the Top 14 salary cap two seasons ago, the National Rugby League said Monday.

The league said Montpellier exceeded the ceiling set at 11.

3 million euros by paying players an additional 428,000 euros during the 2017-18 season when they finished second.

Montpellier have seven days in which to file an appeal with the French Rugby Federation should they choose to challenge the league findings.

A year ago the club were cleared by the federation when they were accused of violating the cap in the 2016-2017 season.