Montpellier Snap Up No 8 Tauleigne From Bordeaux

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:46 PM

Montpellier snap up No 8 Tauleigne from Bordeaux

International No 8 Marco Tauleigne has quit Bordeaux-Begles to join Top 14 rivals Montpellier on a three-year contrac

International No 8 Marco Tauleigne has quit Bordeaux-Begles to join Top 14 rivals Montpellier on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old, capped four times for France, had been with Bordeaux since 2013.

But the forward had been little used by coach Christophe Urios this season before picking up an injury.

Montpellier finished the Top 14 season in 10th place, missing out on the play-offs for the top six, but qualifying nonetheless for next season's European Challenge Cup after winning the second-tier Challenge Cup.

