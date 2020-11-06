UrduPoint.com
Montpellier-Stade Francais Rugby Match Postponed Over Virus Cases

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 04:07 PM

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Top 14 rugby match between Montpellier and Stade Francais scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after "new cases" of Covid-19 were detected in the home team, the French league (LNR) announced.

No make-up date was given by the LNR in a brief statement released Friday.

It is Montpellier's third fixture to be rearranged this season after virus outbreaks at Lyon and Castres also forced those matches to be called off.

Montpellier, who were due to face Lyon last week, have not played since a 30-6 victory over Brive on October 25.

Stade Francais' opening match of the season against Bordeaux-Begles was postponed after a number of positive coronavirus cases left the Paris-based club with a lack of healthy front-rowers.

