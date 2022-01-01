Montpellier Top14 clash with Toulon called off due to Covid

In-form Montpellier's Top 14 clash with Toulon due to be played on Sunday has been called off owing to the latter having a surfeit of Covid-19 cases the French League (LNR) announced

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :In-form Montpellier's Top 14 clash with Toulon due to be played on Sunday has been called off owing to the latter having a surfeit of Covid-19 cases the French League (LNR) announced.

The postponement comes on the heels of four of the seven matches in the previous round being postponed due to Covid.

Toulon -- whose game with leaders Bordeaux-Begles was one of those called off last weekend -- had revealed 'numerous cases' within the club on Friday without specifying the total.

Montpellier were seeking their seventh successive victory which has propelled them up the table to sit third just two points off Bordeaux-Begles but having played a game more.

"The match has been postponed to a future date following a series of positive tests for Covid-19," read an LNR statement on Saturday.

The LNR has introduced new health protocols demanding a minimum of two tests per week for all the players.

They also amended their stipulations as to how many players were required to be fit for a game to go ahead.

There must be 23, including at least 15 professionals and six available front rowers.