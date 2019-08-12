UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Montreal Winner Nadal Withdraws From Cincinnati

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 10:30 AM

Montreal winner Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters for the second year in a row after polishing off his US Open preparation with a Montreal title on Sunday.

The announcement came a few hours after Nadal won his fifth Canadian title 6-3, 6-0 over Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The oft-injured Spaniard decided against playing any more before the August 26 start of the US Open in new York.

"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal posted on Facebook. "No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.

" Nadal said he explained his position to Brazilian Cincinnati tournament director Andre Silva, whom he said understood.

"I'm sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best," Nadal said.

Nadal will go into the US Open with just one hardcourt warm-up, albeit his record-extending 35th Masters 1000 title.

His late withdrawal leaves the Cincinnati draw severely lopsided, with top seed Novak Djokovic and number three Roger Federer positioned in the top half.

Neither of the pair have played since their Wimbledon final a month ago won by Djokovic.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook York Cincinnati Roger Federer Rafael Nadal August Sunday All From Best Top Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

11 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

11 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

11 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.