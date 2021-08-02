UrduPoint.com

Monty Panesar Pulls Out Of KPL After Succumbing To BCCI Pressure

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Monty Panesar pulls out of KPL after succumbing to BCCI pressure

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Former England cricketer Monty Panesar succumbed to the pressure of the board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) and announced to pull out of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Earlier on Saturday, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs on his twitter handle had revealed that he was warned by BCCI against taking part in KPL.

Panesar in a video message declared that he would not be participating in the KPL. "They are saying that if you will play in KPL you may face the consequences, maybe in the future, you will not get an Indian visa.

"As I am just starting my career as a sports journalist. I [also] want to be a sports broadcaster and do commentary everywhere in the world, including India. I would like to avail the opportunity. So, I can't jeopardize that [opportunity] by taking such a big decision."He said he had thought it would be better to not play in the KPL as he would face problems in the future. "It will be a too risky decision [to play in KPL]," he added.

