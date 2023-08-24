Open Menu

Moon And Kennedy Share Pole Vault Gold At World Championships

Muhammad Rameez Published August 24, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Moon and Kennedy share pole vault gold at world championships

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Olympic champion Katie Moon of the United States and Australian Nina Kennedy shared gold after tying in a nail-biting women's world pole vault final in Budapest on Wednesday.

Kennedy and Moon, who won Olympic gold in Tokyo two years ago and took the 2022 world title in Eugene under her maiden name of Nageotte, both vaulted a best of 4.90m and could not be separated on countback as both had one failure at that height.

After a brief chat between the two competitors and the officials, it was decided that both would be world champions rather than having a jump-off.

The vaulters embraced, surrounded by photographers, and to roars of approval from the near-capacity crowd at the National Athletics Centre in the Hungarian capital.

The outcome echoed the men's high jump at the Tokyo Olympics when Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were allowed to share the gold medal with the same height of 2.

37m.

Moon said: "When the final started I didn't think about sharing a gold medal would work for me but now I am completely satisfied.

"What a battle it was, oh my. When it became obvious that only Nina and I were still standing, the show had just started.

"What an amazing night, I hope everyone enjoyed that one. We did." An overjoyed Kennedy said: "I think a miracle happened tonight... to win a gold medal, it is just a dream come true.

"I jumped out of my skin tonight. It was super crazy. I felt like the whole stadium was watching every single jump, they were all around us tonight, it was really incredible."Wilma Murto of Finland claimed the bronze medal.

Related Topics

World Qatar Budapest Tokyo Same Eugene Italy United States Finland Women Gold Olympics Bronze All From Share Best

Recent Stories

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

7 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

7 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

7 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

8 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

9 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

9 hours ago
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passenge ..

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russ ..

9 hours ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

9 hours ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

9 hours ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

9 hours ago
 ECP full powers to hold next elections within stip ..

ECP full powers to hold next elections within stipulated time frame: Senator Maq ..

9 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thur ..

Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thursday

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports