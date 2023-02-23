UrduPoint.com

Mooney Hits Half-century As Australia Set India Tough Target

Muhammad Rameez Published February 23, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Beth Mooney made a half-century as Australia set India a challenging target in their Women's T20 World Cup semi-final at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday

Mooney made 54 in a total of 172 for four after Australian captain Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bat.

Lanning scored 49 not out, including two sixes off Renuka Thakur in the last over.

There were other useful contributions from Alyssa Healy, who made 25 in an opening partnership of 52 with Mooney, and Ash Gardner, who hammered 31 off 18 balls.

Mooney was dropped by Shafali Verma at long-on when she had 34 and Lanning survived a stumping chance to Richa Ghosh off late replacement Sneh Rana when she had nine.

India were hit by the withdrawal from the tournament of seam bowler Pooja Vastrakar because of illness. India obtained permission to bring off-spinning all-rounder Rana, a travelling reserve, into the squad and she was drafted straight into the starting team.

Brief scores: Australia 172-4 in 20 overs (B. Mooney 54, M. Lanning 49 not out, A. Gardner 31; S. Pandey 2-32).

Toss: AustraliaMatch situation: India need 173 to win.

