Mooney Regains Top Spot In ICC Rankings

Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Australia opener Beth Mooney has reclaimed the number one position in the ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings after a match-winning knock in the first T20I of their three-match home series against South Africa.

The left-handed opener, who first attained number one position in March 2020 and was most recently at the top in December 2022, struck a fine 72 not out off 57 deliveries with 11 fours and a six to help world champions Australia score an eight-wicket win and go one up in the series, said a press release.

South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt, who helped restore parity with a 53-ball 58 not out in the second match, has reached a career-best 731 rating points while remaining number three after the weekly update to the women’s rankings that considers performances in the first two Australia-South Africa matches in Canberra and the first two matches of the Zimbabwe-Ireland series in Harare.

South Africa opener Tazmin Brits is another one to make notable progress in the batting rankings, moving up three places to a career-best sixth position after scoring 100 runs in two innings.

Fast bowlers Annabel Sutherland of Australia (up six places to 34th) and Marizanne Kapp of South Africa (up five places to 40th) have also advanced.

Ireland opening batter Amy Hunter has made huge progress after unbeaten innings of 101 and 71 helped her team take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The wicketkeeper-batter is now the highest ranked batter from Ireland, gaining 21 slots to reach a career-best 18th position, five positions above Gaby Lewis (up three places to 23rd).

Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast (up five places to 46th) and the Zimbabwe pair of Mary-Anne Musonda (up four places to 47th) and Kelis Ndhlovu (up 20 places to 59th) have also moved up the batting rankings.

Ireland captain Laura Delaney’s match-winning haul of four for 12 in the second match has lifted her four places to 56th among bowlers while her team-mate Cara Murray has progressed from 58th to joint-49th after grabbing three wickets in two matches with her leg-spin bowling.

