Mooney returns to number 1 in ICC Women Rankings

Australia's Beth Mooney has toppled Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu's nine-day stand as number one in the batters' list of the MRF Tyres ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings following the weekly update carried out on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Australia's Beth Mooney has toppled Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu's nine-day stand as number one in the batters' list of the MRF Tyres ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings following the weekly update carried out on Tuesday.

Mooney regains her position at the helm from number two, following scores of 81 not out and 33 in the first and second Women's Ashes matches between England and Australia in Bristol and Southampton, putting her on 769 points. The series is currently levelled with the decider taking place in Taunton today.

Hot on Mooney's heels is Nat Sciver-Brunt, whose unbeaten 111 from 99 saw her move up two slots to second place and a career-best 763 points. This is the all-rounder's joint-best position, which she last reached in April 2022.

Sciver-Brunt is also back on top of the all-rounders list for the first time since September 2022 on 402 points. It is her third time at the top, but the first time she has passed the 400-point barrier. Her teammate and captain, Heather Knight, has skipped four slots to a joint 14th in the batters' rankings, sharing the spot with New Zealand's Sophie Devine, thanks to her batting heroics in the first ODI, where she returned an unbeaten 75 from 86 balls.

Alyssa Healy re-entered the batters' list in fourth place with 734 points, since the qualification date for appearance in the current rankings of 1 June 2022. She re-enters the rankings due to not playing an ODI since April 2022.

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and ICC Women's Player of the Month for June 2023 has jumped four places to number eight with 631 points in the bowlers' list and two places to fifth on 330 points in the all-rounders' list, which continues to be headed by Sophie Ecclestone (756 points), a position she has firmly kept her grip on since March 2022.

Bangladesh's celebrated 40-run win via DLS over India in the first ODI of their three-match series in Mirpur has also seen movement in the rankings for their players. Captain, Nigar Sultana rose four slots to 31st in the batters' list after top-scoring in the match with 39 runs, while her teammates Sultana Khatun and Marufa Akter broke into the top 100 of the bowlers' list, the former leaping 25 slots from 103 to 78th and the latter shooting up 33 slots to reach 100th place.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings Sri Lanka's 10-run win in the third match of their already lost T20 series (2-1) against New Zealand saw notable gains for their players, said a press release.

Athapaththu starred with the bat in hand, smashing a dazzling 80 not out from just 47 deliveries to slide up one slot to ninth (653 points) in the batters' list. She shared a record-breaking, 143-run stand with Harshitha Madavi who has climbed five places to 22nd from 27th with 567 points.

Inoka Ranaweera's impressive spell saw her claim three wickets for 20 and helped her advance six slots to a joint seventh place and 705 points with Lea Tahuhu, while teammate Sugandika Kumari gained five slots to 31st and 561 points.