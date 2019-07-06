Morata to join Atletico on permanent deal at end of next season: Chelsea

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will join Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal at the end of the 2019/20 season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday

The 26-year-old is in the middle of a two-year loan spell with the La Liga side and will remain in the Spanish capital when it is completed.

The Spain international scored 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues after joining from Real Madrid in 2017.