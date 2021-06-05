UrduPoint.com
Morbidelli Fastest At Montmelo Third Practice

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

Morbidelli fastest at Montmelo third practice

Italy's Franco Morbidelli on Yamaha's satellite SRT bike edged the MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha in the final practice session for the Catalan Grand Prix on Saturday

After doing well Friday Morbidelli pounced at the last to stun Quartararo on the final lap by 46 thousandths of a second.

After doing well Friday Morbidelli pounced at the last to stun Quartararo on the final lap by 46 thousandths of a second.

Portugal's Miguel Oliveira of KTM was third fastest with his teammate the South African Brad Binder sixth.

After topping Friday's combined two practice sessions Johann Zarco of Ducati-Pramac was lying seventh.

Paddock doyen Valentino Rossi was 10th and struggling former champion Marc Marquez in 15th.

Combined times after third practice 1. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 4.657km in 1min 38.929sec, 2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) at 0.046sec, 3. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 0.122, 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.144, 5. Aleix Espargar� (ESP/Aprilia) 0.150, 6. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.237, 7. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.306, 8. Maverick Vi�ales, (ESP/Yamaha) 0.353, 9. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.395. 10. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.497 Selected15. Marc M�rquez (ESP/Honda) 0.772

