More contests decided in Martial Arts Gala of Taekwondo, Wuhsu

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :More contests were decided on the second day of the second Martial Arts Gala being played here at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda of the Taekwondo here on Wednesday.

In collaboration with Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inter-Provincial Second Martial Arts Gala carrying Taekwondo and Wushu, a Korean and Chinese Martial Arts wherein male and female players are taking part in five each of the male and female weight categories in Taekwondo along with Poonsie. The Wushu, a Chinese Martial Arts, also carrying five each weight categories for the male and female.

In Taekwondo -78 kg, Usman Akbar of Mardan defeated Kohat Haseeb while Atif Taj of Dera Ismail Khan's Jalal Hazara qualified for the final.

Similarly, in the women's 67 kg weight category, Dera Ismail Khan's Maimona won the gold by defeating Hazara's Saim Jadoon.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Maimona of Swat defeated Amina of Peshawar while Hidaya defeated Amara of Kohat. In the men's 58 kg category, Yaseen of Peshawar defeated Rizwan of Mardan in the first semi-final while Ahsan of Dera Ismail Khan defeated Mati Ullah of Kohat in the second semi-final to qualify for the final. Ahmed of Mardan defeated Noman of Bannu while Khalid of Kohat defeated Khalid of Kohat in the 65 kg weight category of Wushu.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, Chief Organizer Shah Faisal, Chairman Khyber Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi, Provincial Secretary Waqar Afridi, General Secretary Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Murtaza Hassan, Provincial Wushu Association Secretary Najamullah were present on the occasion. Jujitsu General Secretary Tehseenullah and female Organizing Secretary Nazia Ali were also present.