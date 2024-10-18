More development needed to remain competitive in international cricket: Shan Masood

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood expressed satisfaction after his side's hard-earned victory in the second Test against England and emphasised the need for further development to remain competitive in international cricket.

Talking to the media after the match on Friday, the captain, while reflecting on the match, noted, "We managed to take 20 wickets in this match, which was key to our success. He said that although we have not played many Test matches in Multan, yet we adapted well. He recalled that Pakistan relied on seamers against Bangladesh, but for this Test, we changed our approach and opted for spinners.

He acknowledged that the victory came after a difficult period and was crucial for Pakistan cricket. "This win was long overdue and very important for our team. We need to be able to take 20 wickets in every match, no matter the conditions. The lead we secured in this match was extremely helpful, but we cannot always rely on spinning tracks. We need to be able to adapt to different conditions," he added.

Masood also shared his thoughts on the upcoming challenge in Rawalpindi, stating, "I have not seen the pitch in Rawalpindi yet, but personally, I would prefer a spinning track there as well. However, we will assess the conditions and try to field the best possible combination based on what we find."

The Pakistan captain credited spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for their match-winning performances and gave insight into the team's selection strategy. "When the new selection committee came in, our Primary focus was on how to take 20 wickets. Noman and Sajid deserve a lot of credit for their efforts. To win in Test cricket, we need to be willing to take risks."

Shan Masood’s leadership and tactical awareness have brought Pakistan an important win, but the skipper remains focused on the challenges that lie ahead. As the team prepares for their next encounter, the emphasis will be on adaptability and continued progress in both bowling and batting departments.