More injury woes for Harden in Nets-Bucks series

Los Angeles, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden exited game one of Brooklyn's second round playoff series with a right hamstring injury, delivering another injury snag to the Nets' big three power punch.

Harden was forced out just 43 seconds into the series opener, pulling up and grabbing the back of his leg after a drive.

The Nets announced later in the game that Harden would not return and would undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The Nets won the game 115-107 with Kevin Durant leading the offence by scoring 29 points.

"It has happened to us all year, someone goes down," said coach Steve Nash. "We made a few plays, we hustled. It was great to see guys who haven't been in the rotation step up.

" The 31-year-old Harden has had hamstring problems before, missing 21 games in April and May.

He averaged 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists this season, which saw him move from the Houston Rockets to the Nets in a blockbuster trade in January.

The Nets went 19-17 without Harden and 29-7 with him in the lineup.

A nine-time all-star, Harden is trying to win his first NBA championship and he is seeking to do it alongside fellow stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Due to injuries and rest, the trio played just eight games together during the regular season.

Harden averaged 27.8 points and 10.6 assists in a first round series win over the Boston Celtics.