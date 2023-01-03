UrduPoint.com

More Matches Decided In Amanullah Memorial Tennis C'ship

Several matches were decided on Tuesday in the 9th DIG Amanullah Memorial KP Tennis Championship, attended by Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Prof. Dr Muhammad Tahir as chief guest

Secretary of Provincial Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, Tennis coaches Shehryar Khan, Ruman Gul, Nauman Khan and Zakirullah were also present.

In the main single, Dr Farhat Abbas defeated Tahirullah of Pakistan Air Force by 6-1 and 6-4; Inam Gul of KP defeated Hamid Asrar of SNGPL by 6-4 and 7-6 (6-6); Saqib Mujtaba of Air Force defeated Faisal of KP by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-4; Barkatullah of KP Police defeated Zakirullah of KP 6-1 and 6-3.

In Boys U18, Arsalan of KP beat Muhammad Ali by 6-3 and 6-4; Arsalan of PAF beat Zain Roman of KP by 6-3 and 6-2.

KP's Waqas Janus qualified for the next round by defeating number seven seed Junaid Khan 6-2, 6-3.

