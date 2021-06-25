More matches decided in DC Peshawar Badminton

More matches were decided on the second day of the ongoing Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Boys and Girls Badminton Championship being played here at Wadood Indoor Hall on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :More matches were decided on the second day of the ongoing Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Boys and Girls Badminton Championship being played here at Wadood Indoor Hall on Friday.

In the Men's U13 matches, Shahan defeated Yasir by 21-16, 21-14, 21-9, Zark defeated Haris by 19-21, 21-16 and 21-16, Saifullah defeated Haroon by 18-21, 21-18 and 21-14, Usman beat Shah Hussain by 3-0, 21-19, 21-18 and 21-17, Abrar beat Sajjad by 21-19, 21-19 and 21-16, while Malik Faraz beat Arbab Noman by 21-19, 21-17 and 21-19.

In the Girls Singles, Amber defeated Khukla by 19-21, 21-19, 21-19, Noor defeated Hina by 21-16, 13-21, 21-17. Tanzeela, Hafsa won Hafsa and Khatijah by 3-0, the score was 21-18, 21-18 and 21-16, while Iqra won against Hasna 21-19, 21-16 and 21-15. In the Boys U13, Masood Khan defeated Moeed 19-21, 21-16 and 21-19 and Hamdan defeated Amil 21-17, 21-18 and 21-19. Haseeb Khan and Adeel beat Abdullah and Saeed Khan by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-18.