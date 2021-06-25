UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Matches Decided In DC Peshawar Badminton

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:32 PM

More matches decided in DC Peshawar Badminton

More matches were decided on the second day of the ongoing Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Boys and Girls Badminton Championship being played here at Wadood Indoor Hall on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :More matches were decided on the second day of the ongoing Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Boys and Girls Badminton Championship being played here at Wadood Indoor Hall on Friday.

In the Men's U13 matches, Shahan defeated Yasir by 21-16, 21-14, 21-9, Zark defeated Haris by 19-21, 21-16 and 21-16, Saifullah defeated Haroon by 18-21, 21-18 and 21-14, Usman beat Shah Hussain by 3-0, 21-19, 21-18 and 21-17, Abrar beat Sajjad by 21-19, 21-19 and 21-16, while Malik Faraz beat Arbab Noman by 21-19, 21-17 and 21-19.

In the Girls Singles, Amber defeated Khukla by 19-21, 21-19, 21-19, Noor defeated Hina by 21-16, 13-21, 21-17. Tanzeela, Hafsa won Hafsa and Khatijah by 3-0, the score was 21-18, 21-18 and 21-16, while Iqra won against Hasna 21-19, 21-16 and 21-15. In the Boys U13, Masood Khan defeated Moeed 19-21, 21-16 and 21-19 and Hamdan defeated Amil 21-17, 21-18 and 21-19. Haseeb Khan and Adeel beat Abdullah and Saeed Khan by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-18.

Related Topics

Peshawar Badminton Sardar Masood Khan

Recent Stories

KP industry, GIKI join hand to collaborate in resu ..

1 minute ago

NOC mandatory for collection of hides: DC

2 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Says Would Support EU-Russi ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt signs MoU with WFP to computerize wheat gr ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders action against those resp ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands march to demand vaccine jabs in South Af ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.