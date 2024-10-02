Open Menu

More Matches Decided In DC Peshawar Inter-Club Volleyball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Inter-Club Volleyball Championship is going on in Qayyum sports Complex Peshawar where several matches were played.

Under the auspices of Regional Sports Office Peshawar, in the matches played on Tuesday in the Deputy Commissioner Inter Club Championship, Mahbub Club defeated Abu Bakar Club by 3-0, Sports board academy defeated Mujib Club by 3-0, in the third match Mehran Club defeated Mushtaq Club 25-11 and 25-15 and 25-19, Ishaq Club defeated Haji Banda Club 25-19 and 25-20, Mian Club defeated Naveed Club, while Youth Club defeated Hasnain Club by 3-1, John Club defeated Mamriz Club by 3-0 and Gul Baz Club defeated Aftab Club to reach the next round.

