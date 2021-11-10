More matches decided in Fawad Shaheed Memorial Football

UrduPoint.com

In the first match of Shaheed Syed Fawad Ali Shah Memorial Football Tournament organized by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ashim Khel Football defeated KMK Football Club 3-1 in penalty shootout

In the second match, Sheikh FC defeated Abasin 4-3 through penalty shoot-out. A large number of locals participated in the second match to watch the match which was played at Sheikh Clay Mardan Ground.

The players of both the teams played their best but neither team was able to score in the allotted time. Later on penalty kicks the team of Sheikh FC won the match by three fours.

On the occasion, Murad Ali Mohmand, Project Director, PM 1000 Playground Sports Facilities, termed the sponsorship of the tournament as the best initiative for the promotion of sports at the Union Council level and said that the sports directorate was at UC level as per the vision of the Prime Minister.

He said, efforts were being made for the betterment of sports as evidenced by the Shaheed Fawad Ali Shah Memorial Football Tournament.

The locals have also appreciated the organization of this tournament.

