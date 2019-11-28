More matches decided in Inter-College Girls Sports Gala

Frontier College for Women clinched the trophies of Volleyball and Netball in the ongoing Inter-College Girls Games being played here at different venues under the aegis of Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Frontier College for Women clinched the trophies of Volleyball and Netball in the ongoing Inter-College Girls Games being played here at different venues under the aegis of Higher education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Frontier College defeated City Gulbahar College in Netball and Frontier College defeated Girls Degree College in the final of volleyball. Likewise in the Chouckball Championship, Girls Degree College narrowly defeated Girls Degree College Chargarmatti and reached the next round.

The first semi-final Netball in the Women's sports Gala held at Frontier College.

Frontier College for Women defeated Girls Degree College No. 4 in the final. In the second semi-final, students of City Girls College Gulbahar defeated Girls Degree College Degree by 14 goals in the semi-finals to reach the final. Frontier College won the final against City Gulbahar College.

In the final of the volleyball, Frontier College students won the trophy by defeating Girls Degree College Bacha Khan by 3-1, the score was 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-22. Students from 17 women colleges of Peshawar Division were taking part in 6 different Games.