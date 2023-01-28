UrduPoint.com

More Matches Decided In KP Badminton League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Several matches were decided in the ongoing first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton League at Peshawar sports Complex with some tough matches also witnessed alongside one-sided matches between the junior and senior players as part of the League.

In the ongoing Badminton League organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association, JJ Sports defeated Future Champions by 3-0 in Group A. The matches were decided in a one-sided affair. In the first single, Shoaib Riaz defeated Fahad Ahmed 21-13, 21-12, in the second single, Tahir Shah defeated Najamul Saqib 21-10, 21-12, in doubles, Shahan and Malik Faraz defeated Taimur and Fahad 21-23, 21-14 and 21-11.

In Group B, Peshawar Falcons defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police by 3-0.

In the first singles, the national junior champion Qari Adnan beat another promising international badminton player, who was also playing international league Zohaib Khan Khalil by 21-17, 13-21 and 21-14, in the second singles, Abdullah beat Mikael 21-12, 21-15, in the doubles, Ihtsham and Umar beat Masood and Usman by 21-13, 14-21 and 23-21.

President Peshawar District Badminton Association Mian Sadaqat Shah was the chief guest on the occasion. Athletic coach Adnan Afridi, badminton coaches of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa internationals Nadeem Khan and Hayatullah were also present on the occasion.

