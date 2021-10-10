More matches decided in PCB-KP Inter-School Cricket Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Several matches decided in school cricket Championship organized by Pakistan Cricket board and Directorate General Sports and education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being played on 68 different venues across the province.

Teams from 300 different schools, more than 4,000 players, 585 matches are being played at 68 different venues in the province with number of matches have been decided. The matches are being played at various sports grounds in the province.

A match was played between Government High School Tarojaba and Government High School Rusha Kai in which GHS Taro Jabba team scored 269 runs in the allotted 30 overs while opener Ishtiaq scored 56 and Waheed scored 54 runs. Aftab took 3 wickets while Mohammad Ilyas and Mohammad Halal took 2 wickets each for GHS Rasha Kai.

In reply, GHS Rasha Kai's entire team piled up 138 runs. In which Sahil Shah remained prominent batsman with 25 runs. Samiullah and Shahid of GHS Taro Jabba took three wickets each. The second match was played between Government Higher Secondary School Gulbahar and Government Higher Secondary School Regi Peshawar at KMC Ground in which Gulbahar School team scored 158 runs in the allotted overs while Sher Ali scored 42 runs.

Ahmed Yar took 3 wickets for Regi Lalma Peshawar.

In reply, Regi Lalma's team managed to score 124 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. In which opener Shahid Khan got a prominent innings of 40 runs. Mohammad Noor from GHS School guided 3 players to the pavilion.

In the remaining matches, GHS School Samar Bagh defeated Oxford Public School Mayardier Lower by 7 wickets, Hangu Public School defeated GCMS School No. 1 Hangu by 3 wickets while GHS No. 1 School defeated GCMHS, Dakar defeated Mansehra School by 6 wickets. In other matches, Pepas Parachinar School faced Kohsar Public School in which Pepas Para Chinar School won by three wickets while the second match was played between GHS Shah Gayi School and Government High School Alam Godar in which Shah Gayar School won.

In reply, GHS Alam Godar scored 119 runs for the loss of 10 wickets and Government High School Shah Gayi won the match by 36 runs. The Championship will continue till November 7 on 68 different venues of the province including Peshawar, Mansehra, Parachinar, Abbottabad and other districts.

More than 4000 U16 players from all over the province are taking part in the School Cricket Championship.