More matches decided in PM Youth Men, Women Volleyball League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :More matches decided in the ongoing Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Women and Men Volleyball League being played at GM Khattak Indoor Hall of the Agriculture University Peshawar on Sunday.

Former National team skipper and national selector Abdur Rahim, international volleyball player Ismail Khan, former Director sports Raham Bibi, Director Sports Hazara University and Organizing Secretary of the Female event Khalid Jalal Shah, Director Distance education Project Dr. Noor Zada, players and spectators were also present during the women and men matches played on rattling pace.

Under the Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt program, the decision of several matches in the Inter-Region Volleyball League, the teams of Mardan and Swat in men recorded victory against Bannu and Peshawar region.

According to the Men's event, the team of Mardan won the match by defeating the team of Hazara region in a tough battle 3-2 in a tough battle, the score 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 27-25 and 15-13. Both Mardan and Hazara have services of young players with good heights who excel very well against each other by exhibiting some classic spiking and forceful smashes.

Hazara is a good team but Mardan players played well against strong Hazara and recorded a vital victory in the League round.

In the other match of the Men category Swat beat Peshawar 3-2, the score was 25-22, 23-25, 27-29, 25-21 and 15-11. The match lasted for one hour and 35 minute wherein both Swat and Peshawar players played well and showed excellent volleyball.

In the female matches Bannu beat Hazara 3-2, the score was 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25 and 15-12 while Peshawar defeated Swat 3-1, the score was 23-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-21.

It should be clear that the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program continued across Pakistan with five teams each of the Men and Women taking part in KP Inter-Regional League. The best teams will be selected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Region competitions that will represent the province at the national level league in the next round to be held in Karachi. The players of Bannu, Hazara, Mardan, Swat and Peshawar are participating. In the Championship matches, the duties of scorer are being performed by Yekhi Jan while umpiring by Muazullah and Anwarullah.