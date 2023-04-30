UrduPoint.com

More Matches Decided In PM Youth Men, Women Volleyball League

Muhammad Rameez Published April 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

More matches decided in PM Youth Men, Women Volleyball League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :More matches decided in the ongoing Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Women and Men Volleyball League being played at GM Khattak Indoor Hall of the Agriculture University Peshawar on Sunday.

Former National team skipper and national selector Abdur Rahim, international volleyball player Ismail Khan, former Director sports Raham Bibi, Director Sports Hazara University and Organizing Secretary of the Female event Khalid Jalal Shah, Director Distance education Project Dr. Noor Zada, players and spectators were also present during the women and men matches played on rattling pace.

Under the Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt program, the decision of several matches in the Inter-Region Volleyball League, the teams of Mardan and Swat in men recorded victory against Bannu and Peshawar region.

According to the Men's event, the team of Mardan won the match by defeating the team of Hazara region in a tough battle 3-2 in a tough battle, the score 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 27-25 and 15-13. Both Mardan and Hazara have services of young players with good heights who excel very well against each other by exhibiting some classic spiking and forceful smashes.

Hazara is a good team but Mardan players played well against strong Hazara and recorded a vital victory in the League round.

In the other match of the Men category Swat beat Peshawar 3-2, the score was 25-22, 23-25, 27-29, 25-21 and 15-11. The match lasted for one hour and 35 minute wherein both Swat and Peshawar players played well and showed excellent volleyball.

In the female matches Bannu beat Hazara 3-2, the score was 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25 and 15-12 while Peshawar defeated Swat 3-1, the score was 23-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-21.

It should be clear that the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program continued across Pakistan with five teams each of the Men and Women taking part in KP Inter-Regional League. The best teams will be selected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Region competitions that will represent the province at the national level league in the next round to be held in Karachi. The players of Bannu, Hazara, Mardan, Swat and Peshawar are participating. In the Championship matches, the duties of scorer are being performed by Yekhi Jan while umpiring by Muazullah and Anwarullah.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Swat Agriculture Young Mardan Women Sunday Hazara University Mansehra Event From Best General Motors Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President& ..

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President&#039;s Cup

1 hour ago
 MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital ..

MoHAP partners with Coursera to accelerate digital transformation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.