More Matches Decided In Youth Talent Hunt Handball League
Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Peshawar, Mardan and Bannu Regions secured victories in the Provincial Handball League in the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Handball League being played in a joint collaboration of Higher Education Commission and Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar here on Friday
Peshawar defeated Swat Region by 22 goals to 14 in a thrilling match. Both Peshawar and Swat gave each other a tough fight but Peshawar overall dominated the proceedings and did not allow Swat to strike back.
Swat took the lead in the very start of the match with 0-5 and 2-9 but later on when Peshawar players settled down they put pressure on Swat defence to score quite easily.
In the second match, Bannu defeated Hazara Region by 16-11 in another hotly contested encounter. Similarly, Mardan defeated Hazara by 26 goals to 8 in a one-sided affair.
In the match, Peshawar strengthened its position by scoring 34 goals against 14. On this occasion, Director Sports Bahre Karam, Director Distance Education Dr. Noorzada, Ehsanullah and Gul Gee from England and Deputy Director Youth Arshad Hussain were also present.
