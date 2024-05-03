Open Menu

More Matches Decided In Youth Talent Hunt Handball League

Muhammad Rameez Published May 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

More matches decided in Youth Talent Hunt Handball League

Peshawar, Mardan and Bannu Regions secured victories in the Provincial Handball League in the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Handball League being played in a joint collaboration of Higher Education Commission and Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Peshawar, Mardan and Bannu Regions secured victories in the Provincial Handball League in the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Handball League being played in a joint collaboration of Higher education Commission and Directorate of sports University of Peshawar here on Friday.

Peshawar defeated Swat Region by 22 goals to 14 in a thrilling match. Both Peshawar and Swat gave each other a tough fight but Peshawar overall dominated the proceedings and did not allow Swat to strike back.

Swat took the lead in the very start of the match with 0-5 and 2-9 but later on when Peshawar players settled down they put pressure on Swat defence to score quite easily.

In the second match, Bannu defeated Hazara Region by 16-11 in another hotly contested encounter. Similarly, Mardan defeated Hazara by 26 goals to 8 in a one-sided affair.

In the match, Peshawar strengthened its position by scoring 34 goals against 14. On this occasion, Director Sports Bahre Karam, Director Distance Education Dr. Noorzada, Ehsanullah and Gul Gee from England and Deputy Director Youth Arshad Hussain were also present.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Sports Education Swat Mardan Lead HEC From

Recent Stories

DC assumes office, spells out priorities

DC assumes office, spells out priorities

13 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues

FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues

6 minutes ago
 Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to ..

Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to remove hurdle in Pak-Afghan tr ..

6 minutes ago
 PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 1,244 points

14 minutes ago
 Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matche ..

Wapda, Army victorious in PTF Tennis Trophy matches

16 minutes ago
Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, ..

Thar coal, energy board approves COD stage tariff, financial terms in review con ..

17 minutes ago
 Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications r ..

Electric bikes for students: Over 72applications received

1 hour ago
 Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF

Jr Tennis Initiative Program Activity held at PTF

17 minutes ago
 PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

2 hours ago
 5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies toda ..

5th Women T-20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 10 pasia against US dollar

Rupee gains 10 pasia against US dollar

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports