UrduPoint.com

More Matches Of Cricket Decided In Tribal Games Cricket Event In Bajaur

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

More matches of Cricket decided in Tribal Games Cricket event in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Cricket competitions are underway at Bajaur Sports Complex in connection with the ongoing Tribal Games being played under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Merged District Sports Festival-2021.

Khyber defeated Khurram and North Waziristan recorded victory against Mohmand to move to the semi-finals while in the third quarter-final Bajaur cricket team captain Wilayat Muhammad won the toss and elected to bat against sub-division Bannu.

Batting first Bajaur cricket team scored a total of 133 runs and gave a target of 134 runs. In which Aftab batted brilliantly and scored 67 runs, hitting two towering sixes and four boundaries while the bowler of sub-division Bannu Tahir Zaman took 2 wickets.

For Bajaur, Muhammad Tayyab bowled brilliantly and Hayat took five wickets. And thus Bajaur won the match by 40 runs.

Cricket fans appreciated the efforts of the Director of Sports, Integrated Districts, Pir Abdullah Shah and district administration Bajaur, Bajaur Sports Officer and expressed hope that this trend would continue by involving the tribal youth in healthy sports activities. The final will be played on December 13 at Bajaur Sports Complex with DC Bajaur Iftikhar Alam will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Related Topics

Cricket Bannu North Waziristan Sports December Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

EWEC issues request for qualifications for develop ..

EWEC issues request for qualifications for development of Shuweihat S4 RO Indepe ..

6 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in ..

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in women&#039;s rights this year ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2 ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2022 to advance global sustaina ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.