More matches of Cricket decided in Tribal Games Cricket event in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Cricket competitions are underway at Bajaur Sports Complex in connection with the ongoing Tribal Games being played under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Merged District Sports Festival-2021.

Khyber defeated Khurram and North Waziristan recorded victory against Mohmand to move to the semi-finals while in the third quarter-final Bajaur cricket team captain Wilayat Muhammad won the toss and elected to bat against sub-division Bannu.

Batting first Bajaur cricket team scored a total of 133 runs and gave a target of 134 runs. In which Aftab batted brilliantly and scored 67 runs, hitting two towering sixes and four boundaries while the bowler of sub-division Bannu Tahir Zaman took 2 wickets.

For Bajaur, Muhammad Tayyab bowled brilliantly and Hayat took five wickets. And thus Bajaur won the match by 40 runs.

Cricket fans appreciated the efforts of the Director of Sports, Integrated Districts, Pir Abdullah Shah and district administration Bajaur, Bajaur Sports Officer and expressed hope that this trend would continue by involving the tribal youth in healthy sports activities. The final will be played on December 13 at Bajaur Sports Complex with DC Bajaur Iftikhar Alam will grace the occasion as chief guest.