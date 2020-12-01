UrduPoint.com
More Players From Inner Mongolia Could Emulate Bateer, Expects Yao Ming

Zeeshan Mehtab 51 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:46 PM

Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) president Yao Ming expected more talented basketball players could come out of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the hometown of former NBA player Mengke Bateer

HOHHOT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) president Yao Ming expected more talented basketball players could come out of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the hometown of former NBA player Mengke Bateer.

The second phase of the 2020-21 Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) league begins on Tuesday in China's northern city of Hohhot, Inner Mongolia.

The 2020-21 WCBA will be run in a championship format and divided into three phases due to COVID-19 containment measures.

"We hope to see more players and coaches coming from Inner Mongolia to shine on national and international courts, just like Bateer," Yao said.

Inner Mongolia women's basketball team first appeared in the WCBA during the 2019-20 season. Bringing in national players like Li Yueru this season, Inner Mongolia was the only team in the league to remain undefeated in the first phase.

Local officials hope that basketball could become more popular in Inner Mongolia, especially among teenagers by hosting the second phase of the WCBA.

