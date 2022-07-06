ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) Vice-President Wasim Akram believed KPL was serving like a nursery for Kashmiri cricketers to prepare for Pakistan Super League (PSL) saying more quality cricket would be witnessed in KPL's Season 2.

Akram said there was no competition between KPL and PSL, as KPL was the first step for cricketers to emerge.

"The first KPL Season had produced skillful players like Salman Irshad and Zamaan Khan, they have marked their place in PSL with outstanding performances, just like that every other player of KPL can perform well to progress ahead and make it to the Pakistan's national team." Akram said KPL aims to run alongside PSL.

"KPL is serving like a nursery where cricketers for PSL will get prepared, it has been said about Kashmiri cricketers don't get chance here so, KPL is a platform for them where they can perform to prove their talent.

" KPL vice-president said KPL's first Season was a massive success and the reason behind it was KPL's President Arif Malik and the untiring efforts of CEO Shehzad Akhtar, said a statement issued here.

"We have decided to provide the people of Kashmir a good experience of cricket with no compromise on the quality this has made the first Season a triumph and now Season 2 will be organized as another pinnacle."He said Kashmir was filled with breathtaking beauty and heaven's sights of the valley. "The people of Kashmir are very graceful and loving, as cricket enthusiasts they appreciate watching cricket also besides having a keen desire to play cricket, in Season 2 they will get to witness more quality cricket," he said.