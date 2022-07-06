UrduPoint.com

More Quality Cricket To Be Seen In KPL's Season 2: Wasim Akram

Muhammad Rameez Published July 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

More quality cricket to be seen in KPL's Season 2: Wasim Akram

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) Vice-President Wasim Akram believed KPL was serving like a nursery for Kashmiri cricketers to prepare for Pakistan Super League (PSL) saying more quality cricket would be witnessed in KPL's Season 2.

Akram said there was no competition between KPL and PSL, as KPL was the first step for cricketers to emerge.

"The first KPL Season had produced skillful players like Salman Irshad and Zamaan Khan, they have marked their place in PSL with outstanding performances, just like that every other player of KPL can perform well to progress ahead and make it to the Pakistan's national team." Akram said KPL aims to run alongside PSL.

"KPL is serving like a nursery where cricketers for PSL will get prepared, it has been said about Kashmiri cricketers don't get chance here so, KPL is a platform for them where they can perform to prove their talent.

" KPL vice-president said KPL's first Season was a massive success and the reason behind it was KPL's President Arif Malik and the untiring efforts of CEO Shehzad Akhtar, said a statement issued here.

"We have decided to provide the people of Kashmir a good experience of cricket with no compromise on the quality this has made the first Season a triumph and now Season 2 will be organized as another pinnacle."He said Kashmir was filled with breathtaking beauty and heaven's sights of the valley. "The people of Kashmir are very graceful and loving, as cricket enthusiasts they appreciate watching cricket also besides having a keen desire to play cricket, in Season 2 they will get to witness more quality cricket," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Wasim Akram Pakistan Super League Progress Premier League

Recent Stories

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

57 minutes ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

1 hour ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

1 hour ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

2 hours ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.