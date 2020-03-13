More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

Swathes of the North American sports world went into lockdown on Thursday as fears over the coronavirus outbreak forced leagues to halt play and bar spectators from high-profile events

A day after the NBA shocked US sport by announcing an indefinite suspension of the basketball season, Major League Soccer followed suit by announcing a 30-day halt to the competition.

The United States Soccer Federation has also cancelled upcoming international friendlies and training camps at all levels, scrapping two US men's games against the Netherlands and Wales later this month.

Two US women's fixtures -- against Australia in Utah on April 10 and another against Brazil in San Jose California on April 14 -- were also axed.

In Florida, the ATP/WTA Miami Open was called off as Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency over the outbreak.

The hardcourt tennis tournament, one of the world's top events outside of the Grand Slams, was scheduled to begin with qualifying on March 23 and run through April 5.

The decision followed the cancellation of the Indian Wells tournament due to take place in California this week. ATP Tour chiefs in London later declared a six-week suspension of the tennis calendar.

Other sports, meanwhile, were preparing to stage events without spectators following warnings from US health officials that large gatherings of fans posed a risk of escalating the outbreak.

- Golf fans locked out - The opening leg of IndyCar's 2020 season will get under way on Sunday against a backdrop of empty viewing stands after spectators were banned by city officials in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"I don't make this decision lightly," said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman after announcing the lockout.

"I strongly believe life must carry on, as best we are able. But the reality now is that's just not possible. I am disappointed. I love this race. But I love this city and our residents more." In golf, meanwhile, the PGA Tour announced a ban on spectators at all of its events starting with Friday's second round at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida.

The specator runs all the way up to the final tune-up event before next month's Masters at Augusta, the opening major of the seasons.

"I feel pain for the spectators," said South Africa-born Slovakian golfer Rory Sabbatini on Thursday. "I hope we can get this under control and get everybody back out there.

"It makes you realize how interconnected the entire planet is these days. It makes you realize in the global picture how really small we are." The swathe of cancellations, suspensions and spectator lockouts is unprecedented in the history of modern US sport, with only the shutdown following the September 11, 2001 attacks coming close to matching the present turmoil.

- Positive case 'tipping point' - Sports team officials said Thursday that the shutdown became inevitable after the disclosure on Wednesday that Utah Jazz basketball player Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the virus.

The NBA immediately announced all play in the league had been suspended until further notice.

"I thought for the past week that as soon as a player tested positive, it could be a tipping point," said Jorge Mas, one of the co-owners of David Beckham's MLS team Inter Miami.

Inter Miami had been due to play their first ever home game this weekend.

Mas said while fans and players would be disappointed, the MLS and its teams had been left with no other choice.

"(The players) were looking forward to opening up at home for the first time in front of a raucous crowd but they understand this is beyond our control," Mas said. "It's the right and correct decision." Major League Baseball chiefs, meanwhile, were expected to hold a conference call with its teams over how to proceed with the season, due to get under way later this month.

Inter Miami owner Mas believes a shutdown in baseball is inevitable.

"I think MLB will also postpone their opening day. It's the prudent thing to do," Mas said.