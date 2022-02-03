UrduPoint.com

More Than 12 Sports Events Taking Place In Dubai This Weekend

Published February 03, 2022 | 03:05 PM

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend

The Terry Fox Run headlines a busy weekend of sports events in Dubai, with more than a dozen events taking place across the Emirate, from Expo 2020 Dubai to Hamdan Sports Complex

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2022) The Terry Fox Run headlines a busy weekend of sports events in Dubai, with more than a dozen events taking place across the Emirate, from Expo 2020 Dubai to Hamdan Sports Complex.

Organised by Canadian business Council Dubai, hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai and supported by Dubai Sports Council, this year’s Terry Fox Run in Dubai will take place on February 5 to mark World Cancer Day. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, the Run will also be the final event of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Health and Wellness Week.

The Terry Fox Run is a non-competitive family fun run, and open to participants of all ages and abilities, who can choose to either run or walk the course. Strollers are also welcomed.

Hamdan Sports Complex, meanwhile, will host the Apex Swimming Performance Championship on February 5 and 6, while the nearby Al Qudra Cycling Track will see hundreds of enthusiasts take part in the VP Cycling Challenge on February 5.

The other events taking place at the weekend are: the UAE Muay Thai Championship (Feb 4-6) at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City; Dubai to Muscat Sailing Race (Feb 5-9), which will be flagged off the Dubai Off Shore Sailing Club; February Blitz Chess Tournament 2022 (Feb 5) at Dubai Chess and Culture Club; Run With Heroes (Feb 5) at The Track, Meydan Golf; M1 Vertical Run (Feb 5) in Media One Tower; 14th DIP Corporate Sports (Feb 5-26) at Al Salam Community school in Al Twar 2; a Women’s Tennis Tournament (Feb 6) at Hyatt Regency; Swimming Race (Feb 6) at Riva Beach Club; and Yalla Yoga for Women (Feb 5) at Address Sky View Hotel.

