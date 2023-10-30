Open Menu

More Than 2500 To Participate In School Olympics From Nov 6

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

More than 2500 to participate in School Olympics from Nov 6

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The opening ceremony of the school Olympics Games will be held on November 6 at the Hockey Ground of Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

Under the initiative of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, more than 30 transgenders studying in 3 transgender schools of South Punjab will participate in athletics competitions.

Overall, more than 2500 athletes from different girls and boys' schools in 11 districts of South Punjab will participate in various sports competitions including hockey, football, volleyball, table tennis, and athletics. The teams of Punjab Province, Sindh Province, Balochistan Province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will also participate in the School Olympics Games. The preliminary rounds of these games are underway under the auspices of the Department of Schools education, South Punjab.

