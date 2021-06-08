UrduPoint.com
Morey Fined $75,000 By NBA For Controversial Tweet

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:10 AM

Los Angeles, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Basketball Association slapped Daryl Morey with a $75,000 fine on Monday after the Philadelphia 76ers club president sent a tweet that the league said violated their anti-tampering rules.

The league fined Morey after he wrote "join 'em" while sharing a social media post from Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry that lauded the play of his brother Seth Curry, who plays for Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old Stephen Curry is set to become a free agent in 2022.

The Sixers were also hit with a $75,000 fine.

Morey sought to clarify his comment on Thursday by saying, "My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled [Seth Curry] is here with the @sixers -- nothing else!"Morey has a history of making controversial tweets. In 2019, he angered Chinese officials by tweeting about the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters. Several Chinese companies said they wouldn't do business with the NBA because of Morey's comments.

Morey, the former GM of the Houston Rockets, was also fined $50,000 for tweeting about James Harden before he was traded from the Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets.

