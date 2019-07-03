UrduPoint.com
Morgan Delight After Stepping Up For USA In Rapinoe Absence

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Lyon, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :She was determined to give the credit to other members of her team, but Alex Morgan stepped up on the big occasion with the winning goal against England to take the United States through to the final of another women's World Cup on Tuesday.

The holders were without Megan Rapinoe for the semi-final in Lyon, the scorer of all her team's goals in the wins over Spain and France in the previous two rounds missing out with a hamstring injury.

That meant Christen Press came in and duly scored the opener, and it meant Morgan wore the captain's armband on her 30th birthday as she headed home Lindsey Horan's cross in the 31st minute for the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory watched by more than 53,000.

It was Morgan's sixth goal of the World Cup, putting her level with Ellen White -- who had earlier scored England's equaliser -- at the top of the scorers' chart.

However, it was a much-needed goal for the striker, who had not found the net since scoring five in the record-breaking 13-0 humiliation of Thailand with which the USA opened their defence of the trophy.

"I wouldn't say it was important but for me obviously it felt good to get on the scoresheet and to get the game-winning goal. We had the goals early and we had to hold on," said Morgan, who is back in Lyon having had a spell with Europe's leading club side in 2017.

Morgan celebrated her goal by miming sipping a cup of tea, which some saw as an attempt at a wind-up towards the English.

