UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morgan Says England's World Cup Fate Is In Their Own Hands

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:16 PM

Morgan says England's World Cup fate is in their own hands

Eoin Morgan said England were still in charge of their World Cup destiny after the hosts slipped to a heavy defeat on Tuesday against defending champions Australia, who booked their place in the semi-finals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Eoin Morgan said England were still in charge of their World Cup destiny after the hosts slipped to a heavy defeat on Tuesday against defending champions Australia, who booked their place in the semi-finals.

Aaron Finch's team lost the toss but managed to score 285 for seven in their 50 overs, with man-of-the-match Finch top-scoring with 100.

England lost wickets at regular intervals in their reply and despite a battling 89 from Ben Stokes, were all out for 221 in the 45th over, losing by 64 runs.

England remain fourth in the 10-team table, just a single point ahead of Bangladesh and two clear of Sri Lanka. The top four qualify for the semi-finals.

"I thought for a lot of today we were outplayed," said England captain Morgan. "I thought we bowled well up front and were a little unlucky.

"They played and missed a lot. The wicket got a little better but it was still challenging. Losing early wickets was not ideal and we were not able contribute to a substantial partnership to win the game which is why we were outplayed.

"The wicket was soft when we first started. Winning the toss and batting would have been a horrific decision. Right throughout the first 25 overs they dominated and our bowlers pegged them back and did really well when it looked like they would score 340 or 350.

"Given the circumstances it is not hugely disappointing. Our fate is in our own hands." "We're not feeling the pressure of being favourites," he added. "We are in charge of how we go from here on in. We win two games, we definitely go through. It's a matter of producing that performance in one, if not both of those." Morgan said England's confidence had taken a knock after their third defeat of the tournament following previous losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Their last two matches are against powerful India and New Zealand.

"Confidence isn't where it was at the start of the tournament, simply because we started really, really well. It's a matter of rebuilding it, going back to our strengths and hopefully sticking to it," he told the BBC.

Finch was delighted after Australia became the first side to qualify for the semi-finals.

"You don't win the tournament if you don't reach the semis," said man-of-the-match Finch. "That's the first bit ticked off.

"England are a stand-out side, they are a team that can take you apart at stages. We found ways to keep getting wickets."

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Death Toll in Libya Clashes Exceeds 730 - UN Healt ..

1 minute ago

German Foreign Minister Welcomes Russian Delegatio ..

1 minute ago

PA approves record 43 demands for grants in an hou ..

1 minute ago

French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned wo ..

1 minute ago

Potential Peace Deal on Afghanistan to Determine N ..

7 minutes ago

Catalan Parliament Refuses to Consider Motion to D ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.