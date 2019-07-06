UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morgan, USA Hoping For More Celebrations Against Dutch Pretenders In World Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Morgan, USA hoping for more celebrations against Dutch pretenders in World Cup final

Lyon, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The United States head into the women's World Cup final against the Netherlands on Sunday seemingly in such rude health that the biggest controversy surrounding the holders in recent days has been Alex Morgan's tea-sipping goal celebration against England.

Morgan, one of the faces of the USA side that has made history by reaching a third consecutive final, has been at the centre of a veritable storm in a tea cup since using the celebration to mark her winner in Tuesday's semi-final.

"You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is, when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I'm a little taken aback and kind of you have to laugh about it to see all the criticism," Morgan said on Friday.

The striker scored five goals in the record 13-0 win over Thailand with which the USA began their defence of the trophy, but it is Megan Rapinoe who has been the big star of the tournament.

The pink-haired midfielder scored all of her team's goals in the wins over Spain and France before missing the England showdown due to a hamstring problem.

Rapinoe has said that she should be fit in time to make coach Jill Ellis' starting line-up for the game in Lyon, as the USA aim to win a fourth World Cup in eight editions.

That would cement their status as the dominant force in the international women's game. It would also immediately bring back questions as to whether the team might accept the offer of a trip to visit Donald Trump at the White House, but first they have to beat the European champions.

Related Topics

USA Storm World Thailand White House France Visit Trump Lyon Spain United States Netherlands Cuban Peso Women Sunday All Coach

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 July 2019

7 minutes ago

UAE welcomes agreement for transitional period in ..

9 hours ago

UAE rulers condole King Salman on death of Princes ..

9 hours ago

ADB approves $235 mln to develop Karachi BRT syste ..

10 hours ago

UNESCO adds Iranian forest to World Heritage List

10 hours ago

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.