Open Menu

Morne Morkel Resigns As Pakistan Bowling Coach

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach  

Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) Morne Morkel on Monday resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan Cricket board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia.

The development took place at the moment when the players of the national teams were returning to the homeland after poor performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan team fought till the end but the pacers’ performance particularly came under criticism by the cricket experts and the fans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Australia Poor Sri Lanka South Africa January June December National University From Coach

Recent Stories

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upo ..

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upon UNSC to condemn destruction ..

48 minutes ago
 PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mus ..

PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mushshak aircraft participate in ..

48 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces various category student sch ..

Punjab govt announces various category student scholarships

48 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs formulation of inclusive, c ..

49 minutes ago
 Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway ..

Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway; Commissioner

49 minutes ago
 KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism D ..

KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism Development: Secretary

53 minutes ago
Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up ..

Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up markers’ visits for price ch ..

53 minutes ago
 Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for e ..

Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for elections

54 minutes ago
 CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window ..

CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window business operations

54 minutes ago
 OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasef ..

OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; hold Israel accou ..

60 minutes ago
 Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomo ..

Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomorrow

54 minutes ago
 SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibit ..

SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Nov 1 in Karachi's Oc ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports