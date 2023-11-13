Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach  

, ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) Morne Morkel on Monday resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan Cricket board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia.

The development took place at the moment when the players of the national teams were returning to the homeland after poor performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan team fought till the end but the pacers’ performance particularly came under criticism by the cricket experts and the fans.