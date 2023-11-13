Morne Morkel Resigns As Pakistan Fast-bowling Coach
Muhammad Rameez Published November 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Morne Morkel has resigned as fast-bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s cricket team.
The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year.
Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.
Pakistan Cricket board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024 in Australia.