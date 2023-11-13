Open Menu

Morne Morkel Resigns As Pakistan Fast-bowling Coach

Muhammad Rameez Published November 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan fast-bowling coach

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Morne Morkel has resigned as fast-bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s cricket team.

The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year.

Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan Cricket board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024 in Australia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Sri Lanka South Africa January June December National University From Coach

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

2 hours ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

4 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

6 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

6 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports