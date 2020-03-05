UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco And Nigeria Added To Highest Doping Risk List - AIU

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Morocco and Nigeria added to highest doping risk list - AIU

Morocco and Nigeria were on Thursday added to the list of countries at highest doping risk by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), less than five months from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Morocco and Nigeria were on Thursday added to the list of countries at highest doping risk by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), less than five months from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Countries worldwide are classified by the AIU in three categories - A, B and C - according to the level of doping risk to the sport, with category A having the highest doping risk to the sport and category C the lowest.

Morocco and Nigeria join Bahrain, Belarus, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ukraine as having category A status. Russia has been banned over doping since November 2015.

The AIU, the independent anti-doping watchdog for track and field, said that in 2019, the Nigerian athletics federation failed to report on compliance as a category B country.

"This very serious situation motivated the AIU board to move Nigeria into category A," it said.

Turning to Morocco, the AIU said that, despite significant efforts, "a number of national level issues have not been addressed".

"The doping threat in Morocco remains acute and the AIU considers that more needs to be done to address the threat, where applicable, with the support of the relevant Moroccan authorities."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Tokyo Ethiopia Bahrain Belarus Kenya Morocco Nigeria November 2015 2019 2020 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Due to high inflation, more than half (53%) Pakist ..

15 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Korean ..

7 minutes ago

Platini loses European court appeal against footba ..

4 minutes ago

Livestock sector key for agriculture development

4 minutes ago

Ruben Amorim confirmed as Sporting coach

1 minute ago

Lightning killed two students in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.